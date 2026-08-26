Kindergarten vaccination rates fall in Arizona, new CDC data shows

PHOENIX — New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Arizona's kindergarten vaccination rates for the 2025-2026 school year are below the national average.

According to the newly released data, the CDC said Arizona's Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccination coverage among kindergartners is at 87.4%. The national rate is at 92.4%. Vaccination rates for other required vaccines also fall below the national average, including DTaP, Polio and Hepatitis B.

Arizona's kindergarten vaccination rates have continued to decline over the years, under the threshold for herd immunity.

In the video player above, hear from public health experts about why Arizona's numbers fall below the national rate.