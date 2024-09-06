It just won't go away! Extreme record-breaking heat baking the Valley again

PHOENIX — The extreme heat just won't go away!

Phoenix broke the record for most 110°+ days in a year Thursday with 56, and we're likely not done!

An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for much of the desert areas of Arizona through Friday evening.

While summer will eventually end, extreme heat will be back in 2025, and with climate change, it's sure to only get hotter.

Lawmakers have floated several ideas to help workers who have to be out in the heat every day.

Christine Stanwood looks into those initiatives to try and mitigate the extreme heat. You can watch her story in the player above.

By this time of year, Arizona residents are somewhat used to the extreme heat the summer brings.

But that doesn't make being outside in the heat any safer.