Scottsdale police investigating double shooting near Frank Lloyd Wright and Shea boulevards

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police are investigating a double shooting near Frank Lloyd Wright and Shea boulevards.

The shooting happened late Monday night in a residential area, with the investigation continuing Tuesday morning.

Scottsdale Police Department released preliminary information late Monday night, saying two people had been shot. Their conditions were not immediately known; however, ABC15 crews at the scene saw one person who appeared to be dead at the scene.

Further details and information on what led to the shooting have yet to be released.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.

