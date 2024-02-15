Mesa PD seeking public's help identifying teen violence suspect

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are looking for the public's help in identifying a possible suspect related to a teen violence case last year.

Authorities released "the best" photo they could get of a third individual involved in an attack in May of 2023, near Val Vista Drive and Southern Avenue.

Two other people have already been arrested for their alleged involvement.

If you recognize the person in this photo call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

