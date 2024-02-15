Watch Now
Mesa PD seeking public's help identifying teen violence suspect

Gilbert police have arrested an 18-year-old man in a violent group attack on a teenager that happened outside of a restaurant in August.
Posted at 12:46 PM, Feb 15, 2024
MESA, AZ — Mesa police are looking for the public's help in identifying a possible suspect related to a teen violence case last year.

Authorities released "the best" photo they could get of a third individual involved in an attack in May of 2023, near Val Vista Drive and Southern Avenue.

Two other people have already been arrested for their alleged involvement.

If you recognize the person in this photo call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

