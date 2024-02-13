Family filing lawsuit after teen assaulted, threatened following attack in Mesa 

MESA, AZ — The family of a Gilbert teen has filed a civil lawsuit in Maricopa County alleging some teens and adults committed “civil conspiracy”.

The complaint also accuses some parents and guardians of “negligent supervision” for not being aware of the “terror campaign.”

This is the second civil complaint filed in less than five days related to teen violence in the East Valley by attorney Richard Lyons. In the new suit filed Monday, nine people are named. Two of those are minors and the lawsuit names their parents/guardians as well. The other three listed are single adults.

This complaint is on behalf of the mother of a teen victim who was attacked at a Mesa park in May 2023. The suit claims that at least some of those involved in the assault were members of a group known as the “Gilbert Goons”.

RELATED: Father files notice of claim, alleging CUSD and SRO of gross negligence

Gilbert police along with other local and state agencies are currently investigating to see if the group can be classified as a criminal street gang in Arizona.

The complaint describes a brutal attack that was recorded and posted to social media. The suit also details vicious threats the family says the teen victim received for “more than six months” afterward. The lawsuit alleges that some of those threats were received from burner phones.

At one point, the victim's father stepped in and responded to the burner accounts. The complaint says he, “received threatening texts in return, including several that referenced the murder of Preston Lord”.

The lawsuit goes on to allege the victim and three of his friends were chased in their car at a high rate of speed for about 30 minutes in July of 2023. The complaint says the threats only stopped when one of the teens named in the lawsuit was arrested and held for their alleged involvement in the assault.

The lawsuit accuses the two juveniles and three other single adults of civil conspiracy and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The complaint says, “If the parents of these minors had acted reasonably, the threats, intimidation, and attack on [the victim] never would have occurred.”

The parents are accused of negligent supervision and statutory liability.

This is a developing story. ABC15 will post updates as they are received.