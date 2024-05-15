Maricopa County Attorney's Office not seeking death penalty for three suspects in Preston Lord case

ABC15 learned Tuesday that the Maricopa County Attorney's Office will not seek the death penalty for three suspects in the Preston Lord case.

According to MCAO, those include suspects Treston Billey, Dominic Turner and Taylor Sherman, who were arrested along with four others.

All are being charged as adults. But only three eligible for capital punishment were Billey, Turner and Sherman.

Talan Renner, Talyn Vigil, Jacob Meisner and William Owen Hines were also arrested in March in connection to Lord's murder.

All seven defendants are facing first-degree murder and kidnapping charges, but it's under Arizona's felony murder law.

A target trial date was set for July 2025 in the Lord case, suspects appeared in court last on Thursday, May 9.

MCAO will host a weekly press conference on Wednesday, ABC15 will be in attendance to ask about the case.