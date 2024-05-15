Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsInvestigationsTeen Violence

Actions

Maricopa County Attorney's Office not seeking death penalty for three suspects in Preston Lord case

According to MCAO, those include suspects Treston Billey, Dominic Turner and Taylor Sherman, who were arrested along with four others
According to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, the charges are against juveniles and adults related to his death. The exact charge recommendations submitted have not yet been revealed.
Posted at 9:01 PM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 00:09:38-04

ABC15 learned Tuesday that the Maricopa County Attorney's Office will not seek the death penalty for three suspects in the Preston Lord case.

According to MCAO, those include suspects Treston Billey, Dominic Turner and Taylor Sherman, who were arrested along with four others.

All are being charged as adults. But only three eligible for capital punishment were Billey, Turner and Sherman.

Null

Talan Renner, Talyn Vigil, Jacob Meisner and William Owen Hines were also arrested in March in connection to Lord's murder.

All seven defendants are facing first-degree murder and kidnapping charges, but it's under Arizona's felony murder law.

A target trial date was set for July 2025 in the Lord case, suspects appeared in court last on Thursday, May 9.

MCAO will host a weekly press conference on Wednesday, ABC15 will be in attendance to ask about the case.

Teen Violence
MCAO not seeking death penalty for three suspects in Preston Lord case
abc15.com staff
Scottsdale News
14-year-old sentenced to probation after deadly UTV crash in December
abc15.com staff
Smart Shopper
Kids, teens can get free meals at Valley schools this summer
abc15.com staff
America Votes | ABC15 Arizona
WATCH: Exclusive sit-down interview with Senate candidate Mark Lamb
abc15.com staff
Peoria News
Valley 11-year-old opening clothing store at Chandler Fashion Center
Elenee Dao
Let ABC15 Know
WEDNESDAY: Let ABC15 Know, AZ State Bar partner for estate planning phone bank
Kirsten Johnson

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo