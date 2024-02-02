Juvenile being charged as an adult in teen violence case, Gilbert PD investigating recent alleged assault

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert Police said they are now investigating another assault that happened on January 27 at a park.

ABC15 learned about the assault through a viewer tip and then asked Police Chief Michael Soelberg about it at his weekly press conference on Thursday.

"We had one incident over the weekend, different individuals from ones we’ve looked at, to where five individuals did attack a kid," said Chief Soelberg.

An email from the department's communications team also said officers are still working to figure out how many people were involved.

Chief Soelberg said in that assault there were no injuries and no use of brass knuckles. Court documents have shown brass knuckles have been used in multiple assaults involving teens in Gilbert.

The Police Chief also said another new case was brought to their attention last week.

"That came from another jurisdiction," said Chief Soelberg. "It was a fight involving some of the individuals we’ve been looking at."

That case is now one of the nine active teen violence cases Gilbert police are investigating.

ABC15 is taking action to get the answers needed as teen violence incidents occur in the East Valley. Follow our latest coverage here.

Between last week's press conference and Thursday, Gilbert police have made six arrests.

Two of those include 20-year-old Jacob Pennington and 18-year-old William Hines. Both were in court Thursday after being arrested for aggravated assault. Those cases, police said, date back to 2022.

Hines is accused of being involved in multiple attacks. He was indicted for vehicular aggravated assault Thursday by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for an incident on July 6, 2023. The details of that case have not yet been released.

When the teen was in court, Hines told the Judge he was confused about the charges recommended against him.

"Why do I have a deadly weapon, if I never used a deadly weapon," asked Hines. "That’s what I don’t understand."

ABC15 also learned that 17-year-old Tyler Freeman is being charged as an adult for his alleged involvement in multiple assault cases.

ABC15 asked Chief Soelberg if there was a connection that was missed from the beginning.

"So that will be part of the investigation and any other associated groups with those individuals," Chief Soelberg. "I’ve seen those photos just like you’ve seen those photos, and that’s what the point of the investigation."

As the Gilbert Police Chief anticipates even more arrests, one teen victim is trying to spark change.

Connor Jarnagan testified at the capitol as he pushed for legislation to ban brass knuckles.

"I believe it would make our community safer, and a ban would enable us to work together to educate people on the dangers of this weapon," said Jarnagan.

That bill passed unanimously out of committee on Thursday.

"I was kind of shocked to discover brass knuckles were legal in Arizona," said State Senator John Kavanagh.