Another Gilbert assault suspect arrested following probation sentencing

GILBERT, AZ — Deleon Haynes, a teen violence suspect sentenced to three years supervised probation, has been arrested in connection to two criminal investigations in Gilbert.

Officials say Haynes, 19, was arrested Friday for criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and charges related to making threats.

On June 12, Gilbert police responded to a residence where the homeowner stated they did not want Haynes there. Officials say Haynes had previously lived at the home, but had allegedly been kicked out.

Haynes admitted to investigators that he had unlawfully entered the home and got into a verbal argument with a juvenile.

On Friday, a juvenile reported to police alleging that Haynes had made verbal threats directed at them and a family member. It is unclear if it is the same juvenile who had previously been in an argument with Haynes.

Haynes was sentenced earlier this month to three years probation for his role in an attack at the Gilbert In-N-Out in August 2023.

Jacob Pennington, another suspect in separate East Valley teen violence cases, was arrested on June 13 — the night he was sentenced to probation. Maricopa County Attorney's Office submitted a petition to revoke Pennington's probation.

Gilbert police say MCAO has been notified of Haynes' arrest, though it is unknown at this time if the office will submit a similar petition.

