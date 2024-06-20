Gilbert assault suspect arrested on alcohol charges after probation sentencing

GILBERT, AZ — A suspect in East Valley assault cases was arrested for alcohol consumption the day he was sentenced to probation, Gilbert police say.

On June 13, just after 10:45 p.m., a Gilbert police officer pulled over a vehicle near Lindsay and Elliott roads after seeing a criminal traffic violation. Jacob Pennington, 20, was a passenger in the vehicle and police say evidence was observed to indicate that Pennington had been drinking alcohol.

Video in the player above includes previous coverage of Pennington's cases.

Pennington was arrested and booked for "minor in consumption of alcohol". He was released on June 14.

Earlier in the day on June 13, Pennington appeared in court and was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and deferred jail time in connection to an attack in Gilbert in 2022.

On June 10, Pennington was also sentenced in Pinal County for a separate assault in November 2023.

Gilbert police say Maricopa and Pinal county attorney's offices have been notified of the arrest. ABC15 is working to get more information from both offices.

ABC15 has been closely following Pennington's cases, as well as other teen violence cases in the East Valley. Follow our latest coverage here.