Alleged 'Gilbert Goon' sentenced to probation, deferred jail time in East Valley teen violence case

Jacob Pennington, a 20-year-old suspect in a string of teen violence cases in the East Valley, was sentenced to probation and deferred jail time in connection to a teen violence case last year.

Pennington agreed to plead guilty to the November 2023 aggravated assault in a case out of Pinal County. Pennington was one of two people arrested.

After his arrest, according to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, Pennington told deputies he was a part of the "Gilbert Goons."

ABC15’s Ashley Holden was in the courtroom Monday, when a judge sentenced Pennington to three years of supervised probation and 120 days of deferred jail time along with “gang terms.”

The judge said it was not a statement regarding the “Gilbert Goons," but felt it was necessary due to what was mentioned in the video of the assault. She said that means he can’t associate with anyone who has gang ties.

The victim and his family spoke out and gave powerful statements, with the victim calling the attack “unprovoked” and “cowardly."

This is the first of two sentencings for Pennington this week. He also was arrested and charged in another case out of Maricopa County. That attack again took place at the Gilbert In-N-Out, which has been the location of multiple teen violence cases.

