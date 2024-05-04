19-year-old arrested in connection to 2022 assault in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — A 19-year-old was arrested Friday in connection to an assault in 2022 near Freestone Parkway and Guadalupe Road.

Officials say police recently identified and interviewed the victim of the assault, who was not initially known to police, leading to the arrest of Clayton Oden, 19.

The October 2022 incident was not reported to the Gilbert Police Department until December 26, 2023. Pictures related to the incident were released to the public in January as one of five incidents of teen violence in the East Valley that had not been reported.

After the murder of 16-year-old Preston Lord, several past incidents of teen violence were reported to police.

Specific details regarding Oden's release have not been released, though ABC15 is working to learn more.

Oden was booked on disorderly conduct and assault charges.

It is unknown if police are still looking for suspects involved in the assault.

Gilbert police asks that anyone who has any information about a crime or has been a victim of a crime report it by calling 480-503-6500 or submitting a tip online.

