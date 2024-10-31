Southwest Gas to pay $2 million in penalties, improve gas line safety three years after mall explosion

CHANDLER, AZ — Southwest Gas has agreed to pay a $2 million fine and make safety improvements to settle allegations of utility regulations violations after two major gas leaks in 2021.

One of the leaks led to an explosion at a Chandler strip mall that seriously injured four men. The other leak, in Scottsdale, led to evacuations of nearby homes.

In both cases, the leaks were due to heat degradation of Driscopipe 8000 gas lines, which were not properly mapped in the Southwest Gas system.

For years, Driscopipe 8000 was known to have the potential to become brittle and crack in hot desert environments. The company's website said premature degradationmay occur only when several conditions were involved including the pipe had gas inside, but it was not flowing. The company’s examples included “inactive services” that have been disconnected from a customer for years or a “stub” pipe never extended to a customer.

After a similar 2014 explosion, Southwest Gas had agreed to conduct more frequent leak patrols and expedite the removal of certain sections of the Driscopipe 8000 lines. Those safety precautions did not occur in the areas of the 2021 Chandler and Scottsdale leaks due to the mapping problems discovered in a subsequent investigation.

The new consent agreement between Southwest Gas and the Arizona Corporation Commission is dated October 30, and it is subject to final approval by the commissioners.

Southwest Gas agrees to pay $2 million to the Slate General Fund as a civil penalty, which shall not be recoverable in rates.

In addition, the agreement includes enhanced safety inspections and remediation including:



Expedited replacement or abandonment of Driscopipe 7000 and 8000 inactive stubs and services. This must occur 6 months following discovery in the Phoenix, Yuma, and Bullhead City districts or within 12 months in all other locations in the Slate of Arizona.



Southwest Gas will continue its leak patrols at a rate of 6 times per calendar year for Driscopipe 7000 and 8000 lines. Some Driscopipe 8100 lines are also included due to concerns the lines may be mislabeled 8000 pipe in the first years of the changeover.



Any grade 1 or 2 leaks of 7000 or 8000 lines and all damages shall be reported by SW Gas employees to Arizona's pipeline safety office no later than an hour following visual confirmation.

In the consent agreement, Southwest Gas does not admit nor deny any safety violations. The utility has previously settled a lawsuit by victims of the Chandler shopping center explosion.