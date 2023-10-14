Settlement in Chandler strip mall gas explosion case

CHANDLER, AZ — There's been a lawsuit settlement in the case of four men seriously injured in a ​natural gas explosion at a Chandler strip mall.

The explosion occurred in August 2021 at Platinum Printing near Ray and Rural roads.

The two brothers who owned the business, Andrew and Dillon Ryan, suffered serious burns. Their employee Parker Milldebrant and Glenn Jordan who worked at a nearby eyeglass store were also injured in the blast.

The explosion was blamed on a leaking Driscopipe 8000 gas line behind the strip mall. ABC15 had reported extensively on the dangers of this type of plastic pipe that can prematurely degrade, crack, and leak in the intense Arizona heat.

The men sued Southwest Gas, which operated the gas line, and Chevron Phillips, which manufactured the pipe. The settlement amount is confidential.

Southwest Gas awaits the final decision from state utility regulators on whether it will have to pay a fine related to its operation of the gas line that leaked and exploded.