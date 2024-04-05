Phoenix settles wrongful conviction lawsuit that exposed ‘Brady’ list failures

PHOENIX — A woman wrongfully convicted after Phoenix police failed to disclose the arresting officer’s history of lying has settled her case for $650,000.

The Phoenix City Council officially approved the settlement with Frances Salazar at its latest meeting.

Salazar filed a federal lawsuit in 2019.

FULL DISCLOSURE: ABC15 exposes AZ’s broken ‘Brady’ lists

Her five-year legal battle exposed Phoenix has routinely violated defendants’ constitutional rights by not disclosing so-called “Brady” material and revealed top police officials were ignorant and indifferent about those rights.

Salazar was wrongfully convicted in August 2016 and spent 22 months in prison because evidence of Officer Anthony Armour’s history of dishonesty was never disclosed before trial.

A judge tossed the conviction once the court learned Armour had previously falsely arrested a different woman and lied about the circumstances.

Salazar’s attorney sent ABC15 the following statement about the settlement:

“While Ms. Salazar’s case might be over, the City of Phoenix has more work to do to ensure that what happened to her doesn’t happen again,” attorney Ben Rundall said. “Every person has the right to information that helps their case after being charged with a crime. It’s a right protected by the United States Constitution. And no person should be required to spend even one day in prison when the City has information it knows supports their innocence.”

The settlement comes after a federal judge ruled Armour would not be protected by qualified immunity and that Phoenix failed to train officers about basic constitutional requirements.

Phoenix appealed that ruling and the case was heard before the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in November.

A ruling on the appeal had not been issued at the time of the settlement.

ABC15 extensively covered Salazar’s lawsuit and its long-lasting impact.

TIMELINE OF ABC15 COVERAGE

AUGUST 10, 2020: Grandmother convicted as Phoenix officer’s lies are kept secret

AUGUST 19, 2020: Dishonest Phoenix officer faces multiple sexual assault claims

SEPTEMBER 2, 2020: Experts: Phoenix police sanitizing lying officer’s sex assault claim

SEPTEMBER 15, 2020: Attorneys: Phoenix Police Chief has ‘no idea’ about Brady list system

OCTOBER 1, 2020: Maricopa County Attorney's Office sat on evidence of officer's dishonesty, emails show

NOVEMBER 23, 2020: Former Phoenix police officer 'secretly recorded' women during police stops

DECEMBER 16, 2020: Phoenix officer on 'Brady list' voluntarily forfeits license to work as an officer in Arizona

APRIL 23, 2021: An officer reported a sex assault against a fellow cop. Critics say Phoenix responded in ‘worst possible way’

DECEMBER 1, 2021: Phoenix loses ‘retaliatory’ effort to obtain ABC15’s raw reporting

MAY 6, 2022: UNDER OATH: Phoenix police chief faces tough questions about ‘Brady’ list

MAY 23, 2022: DATABASE: ABC15 finds 1,800 officers on AZ ‘Brady’ lists

SEPTEMBER 30, 2022: Judge rules Chief Williams, Phoenix PD don’t understand ‘Brady’

NOVEMBER 8, 2023: Phoenix appeals damning ruling in wrongful conviction case

MARCH 19, 2024: Phoenix to settle wrongful conviction lawsuit

—

Contact ABC15 Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing at Dave@ABC15.com.

