Officer reported sex assault by fellow cop, critics say Phoenix responded in 'worst possible way'

Posted at 3:07 PM, Apr 23, 2021
PHOENIX — Abby Dennison always wanted to be a police officer.

“Oh man, man it was something I wanted to do since I was a little kid, actually. I just had a heart for justice and a heart for helping people,” she said.

Dennison joined the Phoenix Police Department in 2008 as one of a handful of women in the academy. She first worked patrol before rising to detective.

“I used to be very proud that I was a Phoenix police officer, and I’m not any more,” Dennison said.

That changed after August 20, 2010. It’s the night Dennison said a fellow officer sexually assaulted her.

An ABC15 investigation found Phoenix police didn’t thoroughly document her initial allegations, didn’t file an official incident report, and pressured Dennison in the hours after her alleged assault. Then a decade later, the department attempted to minimize what happened police pressured her again as she sought an independent investigation.

The way Dennison was treated by her own police department — both in 2010 and now — is deeply troubling, according to advocates and sexual trauma experts.

Investigator Dave Biscobing has an exclusive interview with Dennison, and our full investigation into the department's response to her case, airing Sunday on ABC15 News at 10.

