Phoenix officers involved in violent arrest placed on paid leave

PHOENIX — A pair of Phoenix police officers involved in the violent arrest of a deaf man with cerebral palsy have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The decision to take Officers Ben Harris and Kyle Sue off the street took effect Monday, according to a police spokesperson.

The move comes 63 days after two officers repeatedly punched and tasered Tyron McAlpin on August 19 and 52 days after the city said the pair had been initially placed under internal investigation.

ABC15 previously reported that police and prosecutors did not disclose that McAlpin’s arrest was under internal investigation before the officers testified at a preliminary hearing to determine if there was probable cause for the arrest.

McAlpin was officially charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Those charges were dismissed after public outcry about the case.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS:

August 19, 2024: Tyron McAlpin is arrested.

August 30, 2024: Phoenix police claim an internal investigation is opened.

October 1, 2024: Harris and Sue testify in a preliminary hearing, but don’t disclose they are under internal investigation. Two Phoenix police public information sergeants attend the hearing.

October 10, 2024: ABC15 breaks the story about McAlpin’s arrest, which leads to international news coverage.

October 17, 2024: Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell decides to dismiss all charges against McAlpin after personally reviewing the case.

October 21, 2024: Phoenix police place Harris and Sue on paid administrative leave.