Groups plan to blast Phoenix’s plan to re-hire old city manager Ed Zuercher

WARNING: This report contains graphic language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Several community and advocacy groups are planning to speak out against the City of Phoenix’s apparent decision to bring a retired city manager back into the same role.

Mayor Kate Gallego and the rest of the city council are set to vote on whether to re-hire Ed Zuercher.

Ahead of Wednesday’s city council meeting, a trio of organizations put out a “CALL TO ACTION,” asking members of the public to challenge the hiring.

The digital flyer is titled, “THE CITY OF PHOENIX IS FUCK-ED.”

Earlier this week, ABC15 uncovered that Gallego had joined with the more conservative members of the city council to quietly take steps to bring back Zuercher, who previously retired in 2021.

Sources said Phoenix did not conduct a comprehensive or national search for candidates to run America’s fifth-largest city.

So far, the Mayor and city council have not commented on the matter.

Notice of their upcoming vote was added to Wednesday’s city council meeting agenda at the literal last hour. Open meeting rules require agenda items to be posted at least 24 hours in advance.

The vote was added just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Current City Manager Jeff Barton announced his retirement earlier this summer. He is scheduled to stay on the job until November.

Records show that is when Zuercher will take over with a salary exceeding $415,000.

Since his 2021 retirement, Zuercher has been working as the executive director of the Maricopa Association of Governments while collecting a city pension.

His newly-proposed contract states that his pension benefits will be frozen while he works again as Phoenix’s city manager.

When Zuercher retired in 2021, the city was in the middle of a massive scandal.

ABC15 exposed that the Phoenix Police Department had colluded with county prosecutors to invent a fake gang and falsely charge protesters as members.

The scandal directly led to the Department of Justice launching a three-year investigation into the city.