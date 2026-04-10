Former group home worker accused of sex crimes against teen

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police arrested a woman accused of sexually abusing a teen boy she met while working at a group home for foster kids.

Onneka Ryan, 29, was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on Thursday.

Glendale police say Ryan met the alleged 15-year-old victim when he was living in a Sunshine Residential Home.

According to court records, Ryan told the boy how to sneak out of the facility to meet her at her apartment. Authorities say they obtained video showing some of the alleged sex acts.

Sunshine Residential Homes said Ryan was terminated from her job in 2024, which is before the alleged sex crimes occurred. According to a Sunshine spokesperson, the company takes "very seriously our mission to protect the children we serve."

According to court records, Ryan denied having sex with the victim and asked for a lawyer after police told her there was video.

Police alleged other videos they received depict Ryan being at a park with juveniles who were smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol.