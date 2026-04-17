Former Avondale school aide arrested, accused of having sex with student

AVONDALE, AZ — A former school aide for Sun Valley Academy - Avondale was arrested Thursday and accused of sexual conduct with a minor after she allegedly claimed to the teen that she was pregnant, according to court records.

Jessenia Rodriguez, 22, was arrested by the Avondale Police Department over allegations of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old from the school where she worked.

According to court records, Rodriguez is described as an aide who supervises students during recess.

A spokesperson for Sun Valley Academy - Avondale tells ABC15 they are aware of the allegations involving a former employee and a student.

“Although the incident did not occur on campus, the matter was immediately reported to the Avondale Police Department, and we are cooperating fully with their investigation,” a school statement read in part.

The school was notified about the alleged conduct after the victim’s stepmother discovered text messages in the teen’s phone, according to court records.

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According to a police probable cause statement, the victim met with Rodriguez on multiple occasions. The victim allegedly told police that she sent him photos of three pregnancy tests that all showed positive results.

Court records go on to say that Rodriguez admitted to sending the victim pictures of a pregnancy test and informing him that she was pregnant.

Police are recommending that the 22-year-old face charges of luring a minor for sex and four counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

Sun Valley Academy - Avondale full statement:

"The safety and well-being of our scholars is our highest priority and we take this seriously. We are aware of an allegation involving a former employee and a scholar. Although the incident did not occur on campus, the matter was immediately reported to the Avondale Police Department and we are cooperating fully with their investigation.

Because this involves both a student and personnel matter, we are limited in what we can share due to federal privacy laws, including the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), and employee confidentiality protections.

We continue prioritizing a safe and supportive learning environment for our scholars, cooperating with law enforcement and following all required reporting mandates."

Read the letter Sun Valley Academy sent to families below: