Despite Arizona law, disabled foster kids' benefits remain hidden from families

Arizona was the first state to pass a law to preserve federal benefits for foster children, but communication gaps may leave families in the dark about money that could help pay for their wellbeing.

Sheila Thompson reached out to ABC15 about her grandson’s money. The 15-year-old qualifies for Social Security’s supplemental income program — SSI — because of a disability.

Thompson questioned what happened to the child’s monthly benefits when the Department of Child Safety had custody.

“I didn’t even know nothing [sic] about the policy,” Thompson said.

The policy, which ABC15 shared with Thompson, dictates how the agency handles Social Security and other federal benefits entitled to children in foster care. Child advocates estimate 5 percent to 10 percent of kids in care may qualify for the benefits.

According to the policy, DCS must identify all kids who qualify for federal benefits, put monthly payments in individual accounts, known as ABLE accounts, and coordinate with the child, relatives, and their lawyers on who will manage the account.

Sheila said she only learned about her grandson’s account recently -- five months after DCS returned him to her custody. The 73-year-old grandmother, who adopted her grandson when he was a baby, said the money would have been useful sooner.

“[He] could have had his braces, could have had everything he needed, and it wouldn't be out of pocket all the time,” Thompson said.

Amy Harfeld, the national policy director at the Children's Advocacy Institute, said she’s spent decades answering the question, “How do we make sure that this child has what they need or what they deserve?”

Harfeld commends Arizona as the first of 10 states and jurisdictions to change the law to preserving federal benefits for foster kids. They no longer use the money to offset the state’s cost of their care.

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According to the Children’s Advocacy Institute, 29 states and jurisdictions have partial fixes or pending legislation. Harfeld is now pushing for a federal law to ensure foster kids in all states can access their benefits for current needs or future savings.

“It looks pretty bad when all of the foster kids in the state have their care paid for, and only the disabled kids and the orphans are left to pay for their own care,” Harfeld said.

At the same time, Harfeld said there have been complications as states have implemented these programs.

“The vast majority of foster youth beneficiaries have no idea any application was made for benefits on their behalf, who was appointed to handle their funds, and what they had the right to request, Harfeld said. “If they find out at all, it's almost always after they leave foster care.”

Thompson hopes that speaking out sparks change to prevent delays and improve communication.

“How many others are they doing this to and not telling the parents how it really works?” Thompson asked.

Citing confidentiality rules, DCS declined to discuss Thompson’s concerns. An agency spokesperson said a new, dedicated manager will improve oversight.

There's also a bill in the state legislature to streamline account creation and management.