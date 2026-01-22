DCS bills tabled after committee hearing confusion at the capitol

PHOENIX — On Wednesday, a House Government Committee meeting was set to focus on the Department of Child Safety, but that critical meeting on potential change abruptly ended.

On the agenda was a presentation from the Auditor General’s Office about their recent report on DCS. ABC15 has covered the findings of that highly critical report as a part of our investigation, DCS: State of Failure.

ABC15's team launched our investigation in 2025 after three high-profile murders of kids known to the system.

"I think it’s fair to say, we continue to find documentation issues at the department," said Auditor General Lindsey Perry.

The Chair of the House Government Committee, State Representative Walter Blackman, gave an opening statement at the meeting.

"This formal legislative oversight hearing is not an advisory review," said Rep. Walter Blackman during an opening statement at the meeting. "We already know the problems. What makes this committee different is that I have subpoena power authority."

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

ABC15 sat down with Rep. Blackman and State Rep. Lisa Fink just before the session started to discuss this push for change.

"Arizona children deserve a system that works in practice, not just on paper," said Rep. Blackman at Wednesday's meeting.

He also said the DCS Director, Kathryn Ptak, was going to be speaking during the meeting. Her name was not on the published agenda online.

There were multiple DCS and child safety-related bills on the committee's agenda. As the discussion began, things quickly changed.

Ultimately, Rep. Blackman addressed the public and the members of the committee privately before the meeting was adjourned.

One bill involving DCS' interactions with hospitals was recommended before the meeting ended.

ABC15 asked Rep. Blackman what happened and why Director Ptak had not spoken.

"I can’t tell you what happened with them, because I do not know," said Rep. Blackman. "I do know that we were expecting to hear from her."

Our team asked what this meant for their planned process moving forward.

"I pulled all the DCS bills," said Rep. Blackman. "We want to have those bill during that special hearing, so we can align the legislation on the presentation and what is actually happening."

He said they don't have a date yet for that special hearing.

ABC15 reached out to DCS to learn what happened and why Director Ptak never spoke. They sent us a statement response.

"Today DCS Director Kathryn Ptak was at the legislature to respond to the Arizona Auditor General’s audit and to discuss the steps the Department has taken to reduce the number of children placed in group homes.

When the Auditor General’s presentation concluded and Director Ptak was ready to deliver her remarks, Representative Blackman unexpectedly stated that Director Ptak would instead be speaking during a special oversight hearing, for which no agenda was posted.

Representative Blackman later clarified on the record that he misspoke about his Committee’s role and confirmed that no special oversight hearing would occur today. Ultimately Director Ptak was not called to present during the meeting and left once it became clear that she would not have the opportunity to address the committee.

While the Department did not have the opportunity to present at this meeting, DCS remains committed to working collaboratively with the Legislature and looks forward to presenting at the next meeting of the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on the Department of Child Safety [azleg.gov], which is chaired by Senator Werner and Representative Bliss, in February."