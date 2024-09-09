Alleged cop killer tied to unsolved Phoenix homicide

PHOENIX — The man accused of killing one Phoenix police officer and shooting another is also an investigative lead in a separate homicide in the city.

Sources told ABC15 that Saul Bal was tied to an unsolved homicide that happened on January 8, 2023.

The victim, Justin Finch, was found shot to death inside his apartment near 4500 N Black Canyon Highway, according to a media advisory released at the time.

The same address was listed as Bal’s residence at the time of the homicide, records show.

In an emailed statement to ABC15, a Phoenix police spokesperson confirmed that Bal is considered an “investigative lead in the case.”

“Currently, no probable cause exists for any suspect at this time,” according to the statement. “The case does remain open and active. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Phoenix PD or Silent Witness where they can remain anonymous and receive a reward with information that leads to an arrest.”

Bal has been charged with murder for shooting and killing Officer Zane Coolidge.

Law enforcement officials have described Bal as a “career criminal” that should not have been free based on his extensive history of arrests, charges, and convictions.

Phoenix Interim Police Chief Michael Sullivan also criticized the system during an interview about Coolidge’s death.

“If you look at the individual that was involved in this incident, if you look at his criminal history and his arrests over the years, the criminal justice system has to do better,” Sullivan said. “Many times, police get criticized for the work that we do. But there are other pieces of the criminal justice system that aren’t working to the extent that they need to be to keep the public safe and the men and women that do this work safe.”

Bal had other run-ins with Phoenix police before he shot Coolidge and Officer Matthew Haney, who was saved by his ballistic vest.

In May 2023, he was also arrested for alleged drug possession and criminal trespassing.

But the case didn’t stick.

Maricopa County prosecutors sent the case back to Phoenix police for further investigation and drug testing.

Official charges did not move forward, records show.

Contact ABC15 Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing at Dave@ABC15.com.