‘Iconic’ Phoenix Chinese restaurant to close after more than 80 years

PHOENIX — New Garden Chinese Food has been serving up staple dishes for eight decades along S. Central Ave., but could close in just a week.

Owners said the restaurant is set to shut its doors after Oct. 27 if the restaurant is not bought.

“They are too old, and due to their health condition, they were not able to run it,” Co-owner Thomas Tang said. “We are hoping for someone take over and keep the keep the heritage alive and continue because something all this year we hate to see let it go.”

Since announcing the closure, longtime customers have been packing the dining room and waiting over an hour during the busiest times to support the local business.

"Their food is always good, the big egg rolls,” one woman said. “It's kind of sad because it's iconic. You know, it's been around for so long.”

Among the crowd were children of former owners like Eddie Ong and Jean Ong, who affectionately remember running the dining room.

“My parents purchased it in 1985,” Jean Ong said. "It's it is bittersweet because we have spent so much time here.”

She said she wants the restaurant to be remembered not just for its food, but for the people who gathered there.

"Great service with our family, generations of customers that come in that remembers who we are. We remember who they are,” Jean Ong said.