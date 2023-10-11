HUNGRY? New foods at Chase Field while the Diamondbacks are in the playoffs

PHOENIX — Heading to Chase Field for the playoffs? Make sure you're hungry when you get there!

Chase Field's executive chef created special dishes just for the playoffs:



Stacked Short Rib Mac Dog : A half-pound all beef dog wrapped in bacon, braised beef short ribs, cherry cola BBQ, creamy white cheddar mac, smoked cheddar cheese, crispy onions and a toasted split top bun. Available at Section 105, Big Dawgs.

Korean Loaded Fries : Sidewinder fries, gochujang spiked cheese sauce, smoked pork belly, sweet chili Napa cabbage, sliced green onions, fried egg and Sriracha aioli. Available at Section 130, Taste of Chase.

The Gargantuan – Baseball's Biggest Banana Split: Double scoops of vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream, banana brulé, caramel, hot fudge, berry sauce, whipped cream, maraschino cherries, chocolate-covered strawberries, toffee and waffle cookies. Available at Section 123, Sweet Treats.

These three special dishes join 30 new foods that were brought to the stadium in 2023.

The new-for-2023 menu items include gyros, gluten-free and meatless options, more salads, and special hot dogs in honor of the team coming to town.

Video in the player above highlights some of the new foods at Chase Field.

ABC15 Crispy Chicken Bao [ingredients]: cucumber & carrot slaw with Thai chili sauce.



See a full list of dining options at Chase Field here.

MORE FOOD AND FUN

If you don't want a traditional hot dog and beer, you can enjoy dishes from some of your favorite local restaurants right at the stadium — Gadzooks Enchiladas & Soup, Cold Stone Creamery, Chick-fil-A, Black Rock Coffee Bar, Zoyo Neighborhood Yogurt, and more.

If you haven't been to the downtown Phoenix stadium in a few years, get ready to see some other new dining and entertainment options as well.

GUY FIERI’S DTPHX KITCHEN + BAR

The DTPHX Kitchen + Bar restaurant is Guy Fieri's first full-service restaurant in Arizona. It opened in 2022.

The eatery “offers scratch-made food, signature and classic cocktails, and an extensive beer and wine menu.”

“The idea of bringing this next-level restaurant concept to Arizona, a place where I have showcased more than 30 restaurants through ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ over the years, was a no-brainer for me. Thank you to the D-backs and Caesars for making it happen,” said Fieri in a press release.

CAESARS SPORTSBOOK

The two-story, 22,300-square-foot entertainment destination is located adjacent to Chase Field.

The location has nine betting windows and 13 self-service betting kiosks; it's also “the largest retail sportsbook to open in partnership with a major sports stadium nationwide.” Plus, the place has wall-to-wall flatscreen televisions!

COLD BEERS & CHEESEBURGERS

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers opened at Chase Field in 2022, replacing Friday's Front Row — a location inside the stadium that was a part of the original structure of Bank One Ballpark when it opened in 1998.

