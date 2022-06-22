PHOENIX, AZ — Fans will now be able to bet on their favorite sports teams, eat, and drink all under the same roof right outside of Chase Field. That’s right, Caesars Sportsbook and Guy Fieri’s Kitchen + Bar in Downtown Phoenix just opened to the public! Here’s what to expect.

CAESARS SPORTSBOOK

The two-story, 22,300-square-foot entertainment destination is located adjacent to Chase Field. The location has nine betting windows and 13 self-service betting kiosks; it's also “the largest retail sportsbook to open in partnership with a major sports stadium nationwide.” Plus, the place has wall-to-wall flatscreen televisions!

GUY FIERI’S DTPHX KITCHEN + BAR

This restaurant is Fieri's first full-service restaurant in Arizona.

The eatery “offers scratch-made food, signature and classic cocktails, and an extensive beer and wine menu.”

“The idea of bringing this next-level restaurant concept to Arizona, a place where I have showcased more than 30 restaurants through ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ over the years, was a no-brainer for me. Thank you to the D-backs and Caesars for making it happen,” said Fieri in a press release.

IF YOU GO:



Located adjacent to Chase Field in Downtown Phoenix [401 E Jefferson St.]

Caesars Sportsbook hours:



Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Guy Fieri’s DTPHX Kitchen + Bar hours:



Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

According to a press release, the venue will still be open during Diamondbacks' off days and have expanded hours during football season.