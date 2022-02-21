Slice of Flavortown coming to Chase Field with new Guy Fieri restaurant

PHOENIX — Caesars Entertainment, Inc. and the Arizona Diamondbacks announced a new Guy Fieri restaurant will be coming to the Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field.

The restaurant will open this spring inside the former Game 7 Grill on the Plaza location.

My new restaurant concept is coming to downtown Phoenix this spring in the new, state-of-the-art #CaesarsSportsbook & bar at @ChaseField! pic.twitter.com/JCCABFVuqt — Mayor Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) February 21, 2022

Caesars and the Diamondbacks are calling for anyone interested in management and service positions at the new sit-down restaurant to apply.

"We believe this is a rare and exciting opportunity for individuals who are driven to deliver a high-quality, high-service dining experience for guests and sports fans," said D-backs President & CEO Derrick Hall. "This is a chance to get in on the ground level of a unique, fresh and fun concept in food, gaming and baseball at Chase Field."

This Chase Field restaurant will be Fieri's first sit-down restaurant in Arizona, following the launch of three ghost kitchens in the Valley.