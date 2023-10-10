D-backs vs. Dodgers: NLDS Game 3 will be played in front of sold-out crowd at Chase Field

PHOENIX — The first NLDS home game for the Arizona Diamondbacks is this Wednesday! This is the seventh time in the franchise's history that the team is in the postseason.

The D-backs look to SWEEP the Dodgers as our home team remains unbeaten.

Oh yeah, and we’ll be going for a sweep of the Dodgers in front of a SOLD OUT @ChaseField crowd.



See you Wednesday, #Dbacks fans!!! pic.twitter.com/uuQ3gNSIU5 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 10, 2023

If you’re heading out to see the Serpientes play at Chase Field, here’s what you need to know!



Game time: Wednesday, October 11, at 6:07 p.m.

Seats: Not sure what area in the ballpark your seats are in? Check out this map.

Cost: Tickets for this game are sold out, but are available on the re-sell market starting at about $140.

Parking

KEEP THIS IN MIND: The clear bag policy is in place; small clutch purses are permitted but they can’t be larger than 6.5” X 4.5” and the clear bags can’t be larger than 12”x 6”x 12.” For more information on the clear bag policy, a list of the permitted/prohibited items, bag storage lockers and more, click here.

The road was fun for @Corbin_Carroll and the @Dbacks.



But now it's time to head home for Game 3! #Postseason pic.twitter.com/HWnwZ6EBTy — MLB (@MLB) October 10, 2023

If an NLDS Game 4 were necessary, the D-backs would face the Dodgers at Chase Field on Thursday, October 11, at 6:07 p.m. Tickets start at $60, and more information can be found here.

RELATED: NEW FOOD ITEMS AT CHASE FIELD

*The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley, new entertainment ventures and more. Read more about it, right here.