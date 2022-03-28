Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers to replace Friday’s Front Row at Chase Field

PHOENIX — Introducing your newest culinary options at Chase Field – Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers and Bourbon & Bones! These Valley favorites are one of the upgrades you will notice at the home of your Arizona Diamondbacks for the upcoming 2022 season.

These restaurants will be replacing Friday's Front Row — a location inside the stadium that was a part of the original structure of Bank One Ballpark when it opened in 1998.

Left field's Diamond Deck and patio will seat guests seven days a week, home game or not, for a memorable meal whether the ballpark is full of cheering fans or you are provided a more intimate dining experience. Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers will supply the main menu while Bourbon & Bones will be catering to your beverage needs. The Bourbon & Bones Cocktail Lounge will open later in the season during the summer.

“There is no other place in the valley where one can meet up with family or friends any day of the week to enjoy items from our scratch-made kitchen, as well as drinks, with a view of a major league ballpark,” shares Square One Concepts Founder and CEO S. Barrett Rinzler.

Hold onto your hats, Diamondbacks fans! There is more good news. Starting today, Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers will surprise a few lucky guests every single day until April 6th at each of the 12 current locations with Opening Day tickets. Your D-backs will kick off the season by hosting the San Diego Padres on Thursday, April 7 at 6:40 p.m. Purchase tickets here!

IF YOU GO:

Chase Field

401 E Jefferson St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004