How much do you need to earn to afford rent in the Phoenix Valley area?

Financial experts recommend keeping rent below 30% of your income. Using that standard, an analysis of federal data and Zillow rent estimates reveals just how far many Arizona renters are falling short.

To rent comfortably in Arizona, renters need to earn just over $68,000 a year — ranking the state 16th in the nation. Only California and Hawaii require six-figure incomes to meet that threshold. Twenty-two states require roughly half of what Arizona renters need.

Inside Arizona, Flagstaff and Phoenix are the priciest metros, both requiring over $70,000 to rent comfortably. Tucson, Yuma, and Sierra Vista are more manageable, all requiring under $60,000.

In the Valley specifically, comfortable renting requires about $74,000 a year. The typical Valley renter earns just over $66,000 — a $7,400 shortfall.

A decade ago, Phoenix renters needed $36,000 to live comfortably and were actually earning $41,000, putting them ahead. That is no longer the case.

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Paradise Valley is the extreme outlier, requiring nearly $360,000 to rent comfortably. Cave Creek, Fountain Hills, Anthem, and Queen Creek also command premium salaries — areas with few multi-family apartment complexes. Phoenix and Mesa offer the most accessible options, requiring around $62,000. For anyone earning under $60,000, affordable rentals exist, but mostly in Pinal County.

Some ZIP codes are also on the move. The 85028 ZIP code near the Phoenix Mountain Preserve requires 20% more than last year. The 85207 ZIP code in Mesa and the 85375 ZIP code near the TSMC plant are up 9%. On the other end, areas near Sky Harbor, South Mesa, and west of downtown have seen salary requirements drop around 5% from last year.