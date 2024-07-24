Host your own food drive, create a 'Can Creation' and help Arizona families in need

PHOENIX — As temperatures continue to climb, so does the need to help people who are hungry right here in the Valley.

Throughout July, St. Vincent de Paul is asking the community to take on the Summer Pantry Challenge. Families, offices, and other groups can host food drives and then build creative structures out of the non-perishable food items to help those in need.

ABC15's Kaley O'Kelley talked with Emily Radawec, the Director of Drives and Partnerships for St. Vincent de Paul, about why the need is so great right now.

"In 2023, we experienced a shortage of food in the St. Vincent de Paul food bank. We are preparing for a 30% increase in need going forward. At this rate we will need 1.8 million pounds of food to help feed those who need it most," said Radawec.

Right now, one in five Arizona children faces food insecurity. The numbers for adults stand at one in eight.

"Most of us know someone who is going to sleep hungry at night," Radawec added.

It's easy to participate:

Register your food drive by visiting St. Vincent de Paul's website and following this link and include "Summer Pantry Challenge" in the comments section of the application.

Gather your friends, family, and colleagues to start collecting non-perishable food items.

Use what you collect to build a creative nonperishable food structure.

Capture your creation with photos or videos and share them proudly on your favorite social media platform with the hashtag: #SVdPPantryChallenge.

Finally, arrange for St. Vincent de Paul to pick up your donation.

You can also take what you collect to the SVdP Watkins Campus.

"All build materials must be non-perishable food items in their original packaging, with nutrition facts visible," Radawec explained.

SVdP also has a matching gift opportunity thanks to The Locasto Family Foundation, offering to match all gifts to the 100 Days of Summer campaign up to $25,000.

The food collected from the Summer Pantry Challenge and purchased with the matching gift funds will go towards feeding eight community shelter projects this month and food boxes to support families in need this summer.