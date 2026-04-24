Hoop emergency: Gyms across Valley, nation shutting down basketball courts

It’s a scene that has played out for decades across the country: hoopers gathering in one place to get their fix playing basketball.

Local rec centers, high school gyms, commercial gyms, it didn’t matter. They would play wherever they could.

But over the past two years, commercial gyms have raised a question: Is maintaining full-court basketball facilities worth it? The courts may bring in new members who stay loyal and keep coming back, but more and more, local gyms are shifting to other, more lucrative business models, whether it’s adding pickleball courts or adding more workout spaces.

While there is little national data to track the trend, hoopers from New Jersey to Washington are posting on social media sites that gyms such as LA Fitness and EōS Fitness are closing their courts, leaving players without a place to play.

That trend has arrived in Arizona.

EōS Fitness is one of the largest commercial gyms in Arizona with more than 40 locations across the Phoenix area. With its membership prices, open-24/7 model, and basketball courts ranging from full court to half court, it has become the gym of choice for basketball players in the Valley.

That was until recently, when EōS announced that its courts will be closing in early April across multiple Valley locations. The courts will soon be replaced with another section of weights to lure more customers.

Several members were not pleased with the sudden change. In the North Phoenix/Glendale area, several members said they plan to, or have already canceled their membership.

Prince Mwape is one of the few people who would arrive at EōS to play basketball as opposed to lifting weights. EōS’ decision will have consequences.

“I’m most likely not going to keep my membership,” Mwape said. “I’m planning on switching to LA Fitness soon because of their convenience and overall gym experience.”

A spokesperson for EōS in Glendale said EōS does not view smaller gyms like LA Fitness or VASA as competitors, despite having a full-court basketball gym. They are competing with Life Time Fitness and Amped Fitness which have started opening locations in Arizona.

Mwape liked what EōS had to offer, but there is a limit.

“The prices at EōS were actually higher than most other gyms but their equipment and basketball court made it worth it,” Mwape said. “I feel like gyms care about environment and vibes more than actual exercise as of now.”

EoS Fitness is actually considered a low-cost, high-value gym rather than an expensive one, with membership rates often starting as low as $9.99 per month, but a spokesperson for EōS said the gym plans to transform its courts into rooms with different lighting and equipment to bring in influencers and encourage people to record their workouts. This is an area where gyms such as EōS believe they can stand out.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, people began to care more about their health and started going to the gym in record numbers. According to ABC Fitness reports, in 2024, Gen Z made up 29% of new members in gyms during the first quarter, when people tend to sign up the most. Gen Z and Millennials now represent the majority of people at gyms (62%). This has led gyms to prioritize these customers and shift from their old model to appeal to these new members.

Wanting to stand out and keep this generation as loyal customers, several gyms have begun to try new things to encourage recording and create a separate atmosphere from their main weights area. In February, Amped Fitness opened its first location in Glendale. One of its biggest attractions was the Aura Pilates room. On the app, people could sign up for a pilates class that is included with a membership.

What’s notable about this is that this Amped location sits where an LA Fitness used to sit – where people would gather to play basketball. A spokesperson from Amped Fitness said that Amped has one basketball court throughout the entire country (in Florida), but they simply did not see the need for one at the Glendale location.

Instead, they added a pilates room and a space for yoga and stretching.

The replacement of basketball courts with pickleball courts is another growing national trend as gyms try to capitalize on an emerging market for one of the fastest growing sports in the country. In 2025, there were 24.3 million Americans playing pickleball – a 22.8% increase from 2024. Infrastructure expanded significantly as well, with over 18,258 total locations and 82,613 courts nationwide

One reason gyms may no longer feel the need for basketball courts is the maintenance cost. A spokesperson from EōS said that the cost of keeping the court up to date, fixing broken backboards and rims, is a big reason to abandon the idea.

Another issue the gyms did not want to comment on publicly was the squabbles that sometimes occur on basketball courts. Basketball is a competitive sport. Several times at that particular EōS location, there have been near altercations before the staff intervened.

Even if court availability is dropping, players still have choices where to play and several compete at private gyms or in adult rec leagues. VASA Fitness is a smaller commercial gym in Phoenix that has four locations in the entire state. All four locations have full-court basketball gyms, with one of these gyms being less than two miles away from an EōS location without a court.

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A spokesperson from VASA said that they have seen an uptick in daily check-ins as well as new memberships. VASA understands what is required to maintain courts and keep members happy. It’s up to management and staff to handle issues and remind members that it is a special amenity they want people to enjoy.

John McGowan used to play basketball at commercial gyms, but that’s not always possible now.

“With commercial gyms not having full-court basketball courts it doesn’t make me want to buy a membership,” he said. “If they have a court it makes me want to buy a membership and keep showing up, playing basketball then lifting weights. It would keep me motivated instead of showing up to seeing just weights.”

McGowan is one of many adult men who spend their time playing in rec leagues and staying active, but for a growing number, the cost may not be worth it compared to what commercial gyms could offer.

“Playing at a private gym compared to a commercial gym does have its pros and cons,” McGowan said. “At private gyms you know everyone and there is a set time compared to commercial gyms where you can meet new people.”

EōS Fitness continues to build more locations across the state. The same goes for Amped Fitness, which is planning to open a new location in Mesa this summer. For many recreational basketball players, the hope is that the newer locations will feature basketball courts to replace the ones that closed in the past.

Luckily for local players, VASA Fitness and LA Fitness said they have no plans to shut down their courts in the near future, perhaps making these locations the new homes for Phoenix-area residents to get their hoop fix.