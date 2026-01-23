Hobbs to head to D.C. for Colorado River meeting

PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs is heading to Washington, D.C., next Friday for a meeting on the future of the Colorado River, as negotiations between Western states remain stalled as a key deadline approaches.

The Colorado River system continues to face a long-term drought, even as water demand across the West keeps growing. With no agreement yet in place, Arizona officials warn the window for a state-led solution is rapidly closing and recent federal proposals could result in deeper water cuts for Arizona.

The current agreement governing how Southwest states share Colorado River water is set to expire in October, raising pressure on states to reach a deal.

Hobbs has previously been firm in her stance that Arizona will continue conserving water, but will not accept a future that places disproportionate cuts on the state.

“A Colorado River future that puts all the cuts on Arizona, but the Upper Basin doesn't take any cuts, is not acceptable,” she told ABC15 in November.

Hobbs said Arizona has already saved millions of acre feet of water in the reservoir Lake Mead and others need to do their part too.

“The Lower Basin states have come to the table with offer after offer, with real sacrifices in our water; Arizona, taking the brunt of that sacrifice,” she said. “And the Upper Basin, really being led by Colorado, has refused to budge at all and refused to take any cuts.”

Arizona’s lead Colorado River negotiator, Tom Buschatzke, said the upcoming meeting could be the last chance for states to reach a deal on their own before federal officials step in.

“Governor Hobbs will have an opportunity to show her forceful leadership on the Colorado River. It is certainly a major hope I have that this will get us to a point where we can have a deal.”

The meeting will be led by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. The states face a February 14 deadline to reach an agreement. If they fail, federal officials could take greater control over how the river is managed, potentially reshaping water use across the Southwest.