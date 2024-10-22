'All clear' given after HAZMAT situation forced evacuation of Kari Lake's campaign office in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The "all clear" has been given after a suspicious substance was found in an envelope at Kari Lake's campaign office in Phoenix Tuesday afternoon.

Police and firefighters were called to the office near 40th Street and Camelback Road after the substance was found. The office was evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

Kari Lake, who is running for senator against Ruben Gallego, was not at the office at the time of the HAZMAT incident.

Phoenix police say a HAZMAT team was able to investigate the substance and determined it was not hazardous.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, HAZMAT crews responded to several campaign signs that had an unknown substance on them in the Ahwatukee area. Those incidents prompted street closures in multiple areas. No injuries were reported in any of those incidents. Crews tested the substance and determined they were not hazardous. The political signs in Ahwatukee did not appear to mention Lake. Officials have not said whether or not the incidents appear to be related.