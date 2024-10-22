'Unknown substance' shuts down portion of Chandler Boulevard in Ahwatukee

AHWATUKEE, AZ — Phoenix police are investigating after an unknown substance was found in Ahwatukee early Tuesday morning.

Hazardous materials crews are working to determine what substance was found at a Dignity Health location near 44th Street and Chandler Boulevard.

Watch live video from the scene in the video player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Phoenix Fire Department says the area is shut down out of an abundance of caution. There are no injuries and no threat to the public at this time.

Chandler Boulevard is shut down in both directions from 44th to 36th streets.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.