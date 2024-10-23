Tempe police arrest suspect accused of multiple cases of political violence

Tempe police arrested a suspect accused of hanging suspicious bags of white powder from several political signs lined with razor blades in Ahwatukee.

The department says the same suspect is accused of three separate shooting incidents targeting the DNC office in Tempe in recent weeks.

Paul Lenze, a political science professor at NAU, said political violence is nothing new, but it's certainly gaining attention in broadcast media and on social media lately.

"Because of the vitriol that’s been infused in our politics in the last 20 years, I think what we’re seeing is more of this us vs. them between the different sides. That we’ve lost the ability to reach a common ground," stated Lenze.

The political science professor believes limiting the amount of money allowed in politics would help everyday Americans feel more valued and heard within the two-party political system.

"They don’t feel that politicians are representing their interests. What they feel is that politicians are representing the issues of large corporations," said Lenze.

Harsh political rhetoric among politicians, and the lack of bipartisanship, lead to similar problems among American citizens, according to Lenze.

He also believes social media has become a soapbox for people to share their political views, sometimes without knowledge and fact-checking.

The professor shared, "It's okay to disagree with people. But follow that disagreement up with facts."