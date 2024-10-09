Police asking for public's help after DNC office in Tempe shot at for third time

TEMPE, AZ — Police are asking for the public's help finding the person(s) responsible for shooting at a DNC office in Tempe.

Tempe police say early Sunday morning, the office near Priest Drive and Southern Avenue was struck by what appears to be gunfire.

Fortunately, no one was in the building at the time.

This is the third time that the office has been shot at in the last month.

The first two incidents happened in September, and at the time, police said the incidents were "being investigated as a property crime as no one was in the office at the time of the occurrence."

Now, Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the suspect(s) involved.

The photo below shows a vehicle police believe may be involved in the shootings.

Police describe the vehicle as a 2008-2013 Silver Toyota Highlander with a sunroof, roof rack, and 5-spoke rims.

All three incidents happened between midnight and 1 a.m.

If you have any information regarding any of the shootings, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish-speaking. You can also leave anonymous tips online by clicking here.