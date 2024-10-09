Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Police asking for public's help after DNC office in Tempe shot at for third time

Police have released a new photo of a vehicle they believe may be involved in the recent shooting
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Tempe DNC shooting suspect vehicle
Posted
and last updated

TEMPE, AZ — Police are asking for the public's help finding the person(s) responsible for shooting at a DNC office in Tempe.

Tempe police say early Sunday morning, the office near Priest Drive and Southern Avenue was struck by what appears to be gunfire.

Fortunately, no one was in the building at the time.

Null

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Connect with us: share@abc15.com

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

This is the third time that the office has been shot at in the last month.

The first two incidents happened in September, and at the time, police said the incidents were "being investigated as a property crime as no one was in the office at the time of the occurrence."

Now, Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the suspect(s) involved.

The photo below shows a vehicle police believe may be involved in the shootings.

Suspect in DNC office shooting 10-9-24

Police describe the vehicle as a 2008-2013 Silver Toyota Highlander with a sunroof, roof rack, and 5-spoke rims.

All three incidents happened between midnight and 1 a.m.

If you have any information regarding any of the shootings, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish-speaking. You can also leave anonymous tips online by clicking here.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen