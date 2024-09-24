Gunfire damage found at Arizona Democratic campaign office in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police say gunfire damage was found at an Arizona Democratic campaign office on Monday.

Officials say it happened near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive.

Police say the incident is "being investigated as a property crime as no one was in the office at the time of the occurrence."

The Mesa Forensic Unit is assisting Tempe police in the investigation.

Sean McEnerney, Arizona Coordinated Campaign Manager, shared the following statement with ABC15:

“Overnight, several shots were fired into our Tempe Democratic Party coordinated campaign office. We are grateful to Tempe Police for coming quickly to the scene and are fortunate no one was present or injured."

The investigation remains ongoing.

It is unknown what led to the incident.