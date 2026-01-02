Man dead, another seriously hurt in north Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX — A man is dead and another is seriously hurt after a shooting in north Phoenix.

Police responded to the area of 19th Avenue and Bell Road around 1:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, two men were found with at least one gunshot wound each, and both were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The area has been shut down as police continue to investigate what led to the shooting.

It is unclear what led to the shooting and if anyone has been taken into custody.