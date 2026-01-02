Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsMesa News

Actions

Mesa police investigate deadly shooting at south Mesa apartment complex

Police say the 18-year-old suspect is related to 35-year-old victim Richard Garcia
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
KNXV Emergency lights police lights ambulance .jpeg
Posted
and last updated

MESA, AZ — A 35-year-old man was killed in a shooting Thursday night at an apartment complex in Mesa, according to police.

Officers responded to the area near Alma School Road and Southern Avenue just before 9 p.m. after reports of a person being shot. When police arrived, they found several people near the entrance of the complex, including a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Richard Garcia. Officers immediately began life-saving efforts until Mesa Fire and Medical crews arrived and transported him to a hospital. Garcia later died from his injuries.

Police say the 18-year-old suspected shooter is related to the victim. Investigators learned the two were involved in a verbal argument that escalated outside the apartment shortly before shots were fired.

The suspect was arrested and booked on a charge of second-degree murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen