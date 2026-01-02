Mesa police investigate deadly shooting at south Mesa apartment complex

MESA, AZ — A 35-year-old man was killed in a shooting Thursday night at an apartment complex in Mesa, according to police.

Officers responded to the area near Alma School Road and Southern Avenue just before 9 p.m. after reports of a person being shot. When police arrived, they found several people near the entrance of the complex, including a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Richard Garcia. Officers immediately began life-saving efforts until Mesa Fire and Medical crews arrived and transported him to a hospital. Garcia later died from his injuries.

Police say the 18-year-old suspected shooter is related to the victim. Investigators learned the two were involved in a verbal argument that escalated outside the apartment shortly before shots were fired.

The suspect was arrested and booked on a charge of second-degree murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.