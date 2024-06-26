Hanai coffee shop, helping Valley foster youth, opens Peoria location

PEORIA, AZ — ABC15 is following up on a family that is working to make a big difference in the community.

In 2022, Ryan and Sara Senters opened up Hanai Coffee and Cocktails in Laveen. Hanai employs and mentors youth in foster care. Proceeds also go towards their nonprofit, Ohana, a social services agency that provides support services for foster youth and adults with special needs throughout Arizona.

New cafe in Laveen helps Arizona foster children

Since that time, their family has grown. Two years ago, they had six kids — two biological and four adopted. Today, they have 11, after adopting five more children, a sibling group, in need of a family.

They’ve also opened up a second Hanai coffee shop located inside Peoria city hall.

According to the Arizona Department of Child Safety, there are about 14,000 Arizona children in foster care.

Data from the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation shows nearly 800 young people "age out" of foster care in Arizona each year.

The organization reports about 20% of children who are in foster care become homeless upon reaching the age of 18. The data also shows only half of the children who age out will be able to find employment by the time they turn 24 years old.

“The work that we’ve done has come from our own experience,” Ryan said.

The family says, within the past few years, they’ve also rented out numerous homes across the Valley so those "aging out" have a safe place to live.

“Being able to be a part of the solution for other kids in the foster care system, hearing their stories, getting their first car, getting their first paycheck, and building that confidence, that’s what we’re here for,” Ryan said.

Despite the fact that there are about 14,000 children in foster care in the state, the Arizona Department of Child Safety reports there are only about 3,000 foster families.

The Senters are encouraging families to consider becoming a licensed foster family.