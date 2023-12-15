Group offering holiday cheer to thousands of Arizona foster kids this season

MESA, AZ — A local organization is spreading holiday cheer to upwards of 2,000 kids this season all in memory of a beloved child lost more than a decade ago.

Jakelle's Christmas Box, through Helen's Hope Chest, is a week-long event for foster families around the state.

Families can come to the Journey of Grace Church in Mesa to pick out holiday gifts, books, quilts, stuffed animals, and more.

Everything is donated by businesses or individuals throughout the year.

The event is named after Jakelle Westergard, who died unexpectedly in 2012, but loved Christmas throughout her short life.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more about the community event.