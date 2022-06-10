New Phoenix restaurant helps Valley foster kids

LAVEEN, AZ — A restaurant that helps Valley foster children is having its grand opening weekend in Phoenix this weekend.

Hãnai calls itself an "upscale counter service" restaurant with coffee, a full food menu, craft cocktails, beer and wine, and weekend live music.

The concept was created by Laveen locals for the Laveen community, but it's more than just a place to eat.

A portion of all proceeds at the restaurant goes to helping local foster youth find their adoptive families. The restaurant also employs youth in the foster care system and adults with special needs.

Owners Ryan and Sara Senters also founded a local agency called Ohana in 2015 that helps foster kids in the community.

In Hawaiian, "ohana" means family — a sentiment that runs deep at the restaurant.

"Hãnai actually is the Hawaiian word for 'informal adoption', where friends become family," said Ryan Senters. "My wife and I are foster and adoptive parents."

Hãnai has deals the weekend of June 10-12 to celebrate its official grand opening, including all-day happy hours, $15 mimosa buckets, live music, and giveaways.

It's located at 3648 W. Southern Ave. #148 in Phoenix.

