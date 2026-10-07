Grassroots group honored for years-long push to improve SR 347

MARICOPA, Ariz. — A grassroots group that spent years pushing for improvements to State Route 347 is now receiving statewide recognition for its work.

The team behind 347Facts.com received the 'Arizona Transportation Partnering Excellence Award' after years of advocating for safety and capacity improvements along the busy highway connecting Maricopa with the Phoenix area.

Ron Angerame The 347 Facts team received the award at the 2026 ACEC Arizona Conference on Roads and Streets.

Ron Angerame, who helped form 347Facts, said one of the group's early efforts was creating a website where residents could share their experiences on the highway. The group then took those stories directly to state leaders and transportation officials.

In total, Angerame said the effort generated roughly 140,000 emails sharing residents' experiences with the governor, state lawmakers and members of the Arizona Department of Transportation board.

The effort extended beyond emails. Members attended transportation meetings around Arizona, learned more about how ADOT prioritizes projects and continued pushing for safety concerns along SR 347 to receive greater consideration.

SR 347 eventually made it into ADOT's five-year construction program, and work is now underway on major improvements to the highway.

Angerame said receiving the award was especially meaningful because of the time and money the group put into the effort.

“It felt wonderful. I felt really good for my team,” Angerame said. “We’ve been working really hard on this, and we’re all volunteers.”

He says their experience carries a message for other Arizona residents who believe changes are needed on their roads.

Adam Klepp SR347 is now under construction.

“Don’t give up. You got to keep going, going, going, going, and then go some more,” Angerame said. “And then two, think outside the box. Conventional thinking isn’t going to cut it.”

The SR 347 improvement project includes widening approximately 15 miles of the highway between Interstate 10 and the city of Maricopa, along with new interchanges and other improvements.

The overall project is expected to be completed by the end of 2029.

