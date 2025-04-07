Globe woman handing out flyers to truckers for Emily Pike case

A San Carlos Apache Tribe member and Globe woman is pushing to get the word out there about 14-year-old Emily Pike and her apparent murder.

Jolene Shorty handed out flyers in the Valley on Sunday focusing on truckers.

“They’ve been open to the information that we’re trying to give them.. for Miss Emily,” said Shorty.

It is information they hope could make a break in the case.

“The truckers there.. they didn’t know what happened. They never heard of this,” said Shorty.

Ever since 14-year-old Emily Pike’s dismembered body was found on Valentine’s Day off Highway 60 near Mile Marker 277, Native American communities in Arizona and all around the country have rallied together to say her name and keep it alive.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

That is why Shorty is taking to truck stops around the Valley, handing out flyers made by Pike’s aunt, hoping any tip could lead to an arrest.

“I feel like the hero is a trucker, I feel like it’s a driver because that road between Globe and Show Low is mainly where a lot of people just drive,” said Shorty.

The flyer contains the most relevant information about Pike's case, including where she was last seen in Mesa and where her body was found. The flyer also has phone numbers to law enforcement where people can call with any tips.

Shorty and her family are also sponsoring a billboard going up in Superior, highlighting Pike’s case. They are planning more in Miami and Globe.

Pike’s murder investigation is still producing no suspects or persons of interest. With these efforts, Shorty hopes it will only be a matter of time.

“I feel like us as tribal members, as a nation, our work is not done. The person is still free. We need to get that person back,” said Shorty.