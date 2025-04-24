Family of missing Apache teen speaking out as DPS develops missing and endangered persons alert

The family of a missing Apache teen who went missing in December 2023 is speaking to ABC15 about the case.

Her family says 17-year-old Merkeisha Declay’s body was found a few months later, but was only identified two weeks ago.

This comes as the Arizona Department of Public Safety develops an alert system for missing and endangered persons.

“She was a funny and loving person. She always was,” said Mervin Declay Sr., Keisha’s father.

By all accounts, Merkeisha was a wonderful part of the family. She loved to draw, listen to music and play with the neighborhood kids.

“Just her smile alone brightened up the room. She’s such a character. Her personality was just funny, she was caring,” said Shaunice Steele-Yazzie, Keisha’s stepsister.

When Merkeisha went missing in December 2023, her family fought hard to find her. They tell ABC15 law enforcement started strong, but as the months passed, her case became less urgent.

“No answers,” said Mervin.

“It was basically like she wasn’t a priority anymore,” said Steele-Yazzie.

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons issue hits close to home for Arizona DPS Captain Paul Etnire, who also serves as a tribal liaison for the department.

“I know people that have gone missing, I’ve known people that have been murdered, had been assaulted. The rates of violence within Indian Country is so remarkably high,” said Etnire.

DPS is now working on a missing and endangered persons alert to close the age range gap with Amber and Silver Alerts currently in place, which are meant for children and seniors, respectively.

These MEP alerts could get pushed through the Emergency Alert System on TV and radio and through the Wireless Emergency Alerts on your phone.

“It should be life and death, or the potential for life and death, based on the reason that person went missing, not just simply a runaway or somebody that decided they didn’t want to be found,” said Captain Thomas Neve with the Arizona DPS Emergency Management District.

While DPS’s effort is broadly focused on missing persons generally, House Bill 2281, currently in the state legislature, focuses on a new alert system for the indigenous population.

DPS says should if that bill passes, they will work to merge it with what they are working on. Last year, about 134 Silver Alerts were activated; about 90% recovered.

“This alert is not going to be an immediate or total fix to this particular issue. It’s just another tool,” said Etnire.

Authorities found the remains of Merkeisha a few months after she went missing. They have only identified them two weeks ago, according to the family.

They hope these alerts could do more good in the future.