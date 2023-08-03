Eliminating barriers to graduation for young people experiencing homelessness

More than 8,000 school-age children are experiencing homelessness in Arizona, according to a report from the Arizona Department of Education.

Statistically, students who experience homelessness graduate at lower rates than their peers with stable housing. But thanks to organizations like Homeless Youth Connection (HYC), there is a place in Arizona that helps young people transition out of homelessness.

"We don't refer to the youth in our program as ‘homeless youth,’” said Dana Bailey, the Co-Chief Executive Officer for HYC. “We refer to them as ‘youth experiencing homelessness.’ It's a moment in time.”

The Arizona-based organization teams up with community partners to offer young people hope for the future. With help from educators, government agencies, churches, and service organizations, HYC is able to offer comprehensive services for high school-aged children between the ages of 13 and 21.

“What we work to do is to be able to provide them with the resources and the skill sets to be able to then move forward graduate high school, [and] make their plan for the future and not revisit chronic homelessness,” Bailey said.

As a result, young people are able to overcome barriers that would otherwise prevent them from completing high school, graduating and planning for the future.

"We really spend a lot of time working on teaching life skills to our youth,” Bailey said. “And one of them is something just as basic as how to do your laundry."

HYC also offers educational resources like course fees, help to complete FAFSA forms, and support for items like caps and gowns for graduation, as well as basic hygiene needs, school supplies, and job resources to gain work experience during high school and after graduation.

Right now, in Maricopa and Coconino Counties more than 700 young people are being served by HYC. Of the 700, Bailey said 30% of the youth they serve are unaccompanied minors.

"These young people don't want to be recognized, they don't want to be noticed, they don't want to have to go into the system someplace,” Bailey said. “So they are couch surfing, they might be sleeping in their cars. They're trying to be unnoticed. But oftentimes, it's a football coach or somebody working in the cafeteria at school who will notice, and then refer them to a counselor."

HYC partners with more than 130 Arizona high schools to help young people find their way, including teenagers like Hunter Wilson.

The 18-year-old was just starting his senior year when he suddenly ended up homeless.

"I was about to give up. I was just losing it. I didn't even know like... it took a miracle to keep me going,” Wilson said.

For Wilson, that miracle came in the form of HYC.

“They have made me feel welcome here. I've felt a good strong connection, like, happiness and care, that's for sure,” Wilson said. “You know, that's their number one concern, making sure you're good and stuff and taking care of you if you need anything."

Wilson also said connecting with others over shared meals, which residents at HYC’s transitional living facilities often prepare together, has made a big difference in his quality of life.

Wilson recently graduated, walking across the stage at his high school in a cap and gown that HYC helped him purchase. Post-graduation, he said his eyes are set on enlisting in the Armed Forces.

“I'm going to the Marines. I'm gonna make something of myself,” Wilson said.

You can reach Homeless Youth Connection by calling 602-847-4300.