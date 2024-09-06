Drunk wrong-way driver sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing Apache Junction mother

FLORENCE, AZ — A Pinal County judge sentenced Adam Parker to 20 years in prison for second-degree murder and 10.5 years in prison for aggravated assault, concurrently.

Parker entered a guilty plea months ago after he hit and killed 28-year-old Elizabeth McAloon of Apache Junction and injured her 7-year-old daughter back in January.

On Saturday, January 20, McAloon and her daughter were struck while traveling on US 60 near Mountain View Road. They were headed home after helping at their church.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, they were called about a pickup truck driving aggressively through traffic. Later that evening, police received reports of a driver driving the wrong way. During the initial investigation, police found open alcohol containers in the truck. A police report also stated that Parker’s blood sample showed his BAC was 0.263.

A grand jury indicted Parker in February.

ABC15 spoke with Elizabeth’s husband days after the crash. Her family told ABC15 she was extremely loyal to her faith and her family.

“She would always put 100% into it whether it was the kids, me or the church. You never had to ask her to try hard or do anything. You always knew she was trying her best,” McAloon's husband Nick said in January.