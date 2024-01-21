Two hospitalized after wrong-way crash on US 60 near Mountain View Rd

Two people were taken to a hospital after a wrong-way crash on US 60 in the East Valley Saturday night.

Officials were initially alerted to a vehicle driving aggressively in and out of traffic at about 9:35 p.m. Shortly after, Department of Public Safety officials said they received reports that the vehicle was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes.

The vehicle ultimately crashed at mile marker 200, near Mountain View Road, and two people were taken to a hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

The westbound lanes of US 60 are currently closed. There is no estimated time to reopen.