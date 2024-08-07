Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Drainage system on I-17 and Greenway working properly, according to ADOT

ADOT continues to work on ways to prevent flooding at the I-17 and Greenway Rd underpass.
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Interstate 17 and Greenway Avenue in north Phoenix is a notorious spot for flooding when monsoon storms hit.

In 2023, ADOT completed the I-17 regional drainage system between Dunlap and Greenway to solve this problem. By using gravity and angled pipelines in place of outdated stormwater pump stations, ADOT claims that the system is working as intended.

Doug Nintzel with ADOT stated that the new system has been able to protect underpasses in terms of cutting down incidents of standing water.

"We have had some severe storms move through," Nintzel said regarding a severe thunderstorm that hit the Valley on July 24th. " I-17 was unaffected; at least the underpasses beneath I-17."

The Maricopa Association of Governments, which funded the nearly $50 million project, called the drainage system a success.

ADOT stated that the drainage system has improved the underpasses but also stated that no system is perfect.

Watch ABC15 live:

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen