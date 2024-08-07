Drainage system on I-17 and Greenway working properly, according to ADOT

PHOENIX — Interstate 17 and Greenway Avenue in north Phoenix is a notorious spot for flooding when monsoon storms hit.

In 2023, ADOT completed the I-17 regional drainage system between Dunlap and Greenway to solve this problem. By using gravity and angled pipelines in place of outdated stormwater pump stations, ADOT claims that the system is working as intended.

Doug Nintzel with ADOT stated that the new system has been able to protect underpasses in terms of cutting down incidents of standing water.

"​We have had some severe storms move through," Nintzel said regarding a severe thunderstorm that hit the Valley on July 24th. " I-17 was unaffected; at least the underpasses beneath I-17."

The Maricopa Association of Governments, which funded the nearly $50 million project, called the drainage system a success.

ADOT stated that the drainage system has improved the underpasses but also stated that no system is perfect.