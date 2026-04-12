Dozens of riders escort Passion Schurz’s body in funeral motorcade 

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — There was a powerful community moment Saturday, with a motorcade escort for Passion Schurz, the 28-year-old Native American mother found dead last month.

Tribal members traveled from around the state to be part of the procession, saying the loss is deeply hurting their communities.

"This is not the first story. You can hear it across the nation at pretty much any reservation you go to. It's heartbreaking," Brenda Ahl, Tucson, said.

Questions surround Schurz’s death after she was found in a canal in Scottsdale. Police do not report signs of trauma, but the cause of death is pending.

"There needs to be more transparency amongst the law enforcement that are getting involved in these cases, because otherwise, we're going to keep having cold case after cold case,” Brandon Gilder, Phoenix, said.

Schurz will be laid to rest in a private funeral service on the reservation at sunrise on Sunday.

Watch how community members honored Schurz with the motorcade procession in the player above.